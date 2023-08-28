Home>>
Dehua white porcelain on display at National Museum of China
(Xinhua) 09:53, August 28, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring over 400 pieces and sets of Dehua porcelain, also known in French as "Blanc de Chine," kicked off Saturday at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Located in east China's coastal province of Fujian, Dehua is famous for its centuries-old legacy of white porcelain production. Dehua ceramics were exported overseas during as early as the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). To this day, the county remains one of China's largest producers and exporters of porcelain craftwork.
The exhibition will last for three months. The ceramics on display include both relics and contemporary and modern artworks produced in Dehua kilns.
