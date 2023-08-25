Photo exhibition brings charm of Jingdezhen porcelain to Bulgaria

Xinhua) 08:37, August 25, 2023

People view a display panel of a photo exhibition entitled "Beautiful Jiangxi: Showing Her Charm to the World - Story of Jingdezhen Porcelain" in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

Bulgarian visitors enjoyed a photo show of porcelain from Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province.

SOFIA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition titled "Beautiful Jiangxi: Showing Her Charm to the World - Story of Jingdezhen Porcelain" opened here Tuesday on the Lovers' Bridge near the National Palace of Culture.

It features 60 posters with information and photos about pottery and ceramics making in the city of Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province.

A woman views a display panel of a photo exhibition entitled "Beautiful Jiangxi: Showing Her Charm to the World - Story of Jingdezhen Porcelain" in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Marian Draganov)

The two-week event is organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria and the Foreign Affairs Office of Jiangxi Province.

A woman in her 50s who gave her name as Kathy, told Xinhua she liked the exhibition. "I received information about the city of Chinese porcelain," she said.

People view a display panel of a photo exhibition entitled "Beautiful Jiangxi: Showing Her Charm to the World - Story of Jingdezhen Porcelain" in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

Kristian Galabov, a 20-year-old student at the Technical University of Sofia, said he found the exhibition interesting and beautiful.

Dimitar Pavlov, also a university student, found the exhibition very interesting, and he was especially curious about production technologies of the different types of ceramics displayed.

