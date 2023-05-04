Home>>
Potter builds porcelain palace
(People's Daily App) 14:53, May 04, 2023
From a Jingdezhen workshop to running her own factory, Yu Ermei, 93, has known ceramics since childhood.
After a trip to Tianjin, Yu returned to Xinping village in Jiangxi Province with a dream of building a porcelain palace.
Using at least 180 tons of pieces, that dream has come true.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's "porcelain capital" facilitates exports for smaller merchants
- Artisans create exquisite miniature worlds on tiny porcelain canvases
- Feature: Keep the fire burning -- HK's oldest porcelain plant passes down timeless beauty
- Mark Pollard: An obsession with China that isn’t going away
- Man in N China's Shanxi collects restored porcelain to preserve traditional restoration craft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.