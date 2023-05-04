Potter builds porcelain palace

(People's Daily App) 14:53, May 04, 2023

From a Jingdezhen workshop to running her own factory, Yu Ermei, 93, has known ceramics since childhood.

After a trip to Tianjin, Yu returned to Xinping village in Jiangxi Province with a dream of building a porcelain palace.

Using at least 180 tons of pieces, that dream has come true.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)