Man in N China's Shanxi collects restored porcelain to preserve traditional restoration craft

People's Daily Online) 14:54, November 18, 2022

While most porcelain collectors like their wares intact, Zhao Shixin, a man from Taiyuan city, north China's Shanxi Province, is more interested in collecting those that have been broken.

Over the past four decades, Zhao has collected over 8,000 restored porcelains.

Photo shows restored porcelains collected by Zhao Shixin. (Photo/Cui Lixia)

Obvious cracks can be found on these porcelains, which is precisely what makes each one unique.

"Restored porcelain epitomizes the virtue of thrift," Zhao explained, "In the past, people would keep using their porcelains with cracks after restoration." These restored porcelains were not only utensils, but also valuable memories for their users. Zhao added that restored porcelains, just like intact ones, are amazingly watertight.

Zhao Shixin shows his collection. (Photo/Cui Lixia)

"Porcelain restoration needs to be done with metal nails as small as staples," said Zhao, adding that as a delicate and complicated craft, it is also rather demanding, as the slightest mistake will result in thin porcelains breaking into pieces.

Photo shows collections of restored porcelains. (Photo/Cui Lixia)

"This intricate craft, however, is almost lost in today’s fast-paced age, so I hope my collections can help more people know about it," said Zhao.

Zhao Shixin demonstrates the craft of porcelain restoration. (Photo/Cui Lixia)

Apart from restored porcelains, Zhao has also collected tools that are used in the craft, which in his view, are the most valuable items that can commemorate the exquisite craftsmanship of the porcelain restorer.

Photo shows collection of restored porcelains. (Photo/Cui Lixia)

"The price of restored porcelain has risen dramatically over the past 40 years, which demonstrates that as valuable ornaments and collections, they are attracting more and more collectors," noted Zhao.

He is not an inheritor of porcelain restoration, but is glad to be a guardian of the craft, said Zhao, adding that it is the mission of every collector to preserve culture and keep history alive.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)