Lifelike porcelain vegetables, fruits exhibited in China’s Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:45, September 28, 2022

Visitors view porcelain vegetables and fruits displayed at an agriculture exhibition held in Fuliang county, Jingdezhen city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Lifelike porcelain vegetables and fruits displayed at a modern agriculture exhibition held in Fuliang county, Jingdezhen city, east China's Jiangxi Province, captured the attention of many visitors on Sept. 24, 2022.

"We created these porcelain products featuring vegetables and fruits to welcome the 2022 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival," expressed the man who created the handiworks.

The artist said he has been devoted to porcelain making for over 20 years, and most of the works he has created are porcelain vegetables and fruits. In recent years, as the sales channels of the porcelain products have expanded, the man began inviting local villagers into the business.

He introduced that nowadays, villagers from more than 30 households have joined the trade, with each person being able to earn over 200 yuan ($28) in one day.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)