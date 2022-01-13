One Minute China: A xylophone made of porcelain bowls

People's Daily Online) 11:07, January 13, 2022

In ancient China, instruments made of pottery and porcelain were very popular. There were porcelain flutes and porcelain erhu. But there was one particularly interesting instrument - a qin (string instrument) made from porcelain bowls. They were made in various sizes and thickness, and the artists could perform various exquisite and complicated scales and tunes with them.

