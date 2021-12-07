Home>>
The 2,000-year-old logos on Chinese porcelain
(China Daily) 13:33, December 07, 2021
These "logos" were developed in China 2,000 years ago. They may record the time and location of the creation as well as artisans, and may also very well be among the world's earliest trade marks.
