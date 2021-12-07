Languages

Tuesday, December 07, 2021

The 2,000-year-old logos on Chinese porcelain

These "logos" were developed in China 2,000 years ago. They may record the time and location of the creation as well as artisans, and may also very well be among the world's earliest trade marks.

