The Philippines has gone the wrong way on the South China Sea

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:58, December 25, 2023

Editor's note: Recently, the maritime situation at Ren'ai Jiao has attracted attention from the international community. The misjudgment of the situation has exposed the Marcos government's lack of understanding of the nature of the bilateral maritime disputes as well as the basic norms and international laws based on which they should be resolved.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)