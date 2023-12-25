Home>>
The Philippines has gone the wrong way on the South China Sea
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:58, December 25, 2023
Editor's note: Recently, the maritime situation at Ren'ai Jiao has attracted attention from the international community. The misjudgment of the situation has exposed the Marcos government's lack of understanding of the nature of the bilateral maritime disputes as well as the basic norms and international laws based on which they should be resolved.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Philippine ambassador's comments sound like they come from US official: Global Times editorial
- The Philippines, not China, heightens tensions in South China Sea, says spokesperson
- Interview: U.S. uses Philippines, South China Sea issue to contain China, says expert
- Interview: Manila's provocations in South China Sea harm regional stability, development -- Chinese researcher
- Comicomment: Who is undermining peace and stability in South China Sea?
- Commentary: Peace in South China Sea demands constructive contributors, not trouble-makers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.