Comicomment: Who is undermining peace and stability in South China Sea?

Ecns.cn) 10:58, December 18, 2023

(ECNS)--Recently, one cargo vessel, one official vessel and two coast guard ships of the Philippines, without permission from the Chinese government, intruded into adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao in an attempt to send construction materials to the illegally grounded warship at the reef. In disregard of the warnings of the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, a Philippine vessel went headlong towards Ren'ai Jiao's lagoon and dangerously rammed a CCG ship on the scene. The CCG took necessary enforcement measures against the Philippine ship in accordance with domestic and international law, which were professional, restrained, justified and legitimate.

The responsibility for the recent emergencies in waters of Ren'ai Jiao lies completely with the Philippines, with China responding in a restrained manner. The Philippine side, in disregard of China's goodwill, good faith and restraint, broke its promise and kept stirring up trouble by infringing on China's sovereignty and making provocative moves in waters of Ren'ai Jiao. It has also been spreading disinformation to hype up the incidents.

The United States, out of selfish geopolitical interests, has incited, supported and assisted in Manila's infringement and provocations at the South China Sea, and repeatedly made threats by citing their Mutual Defense Treaty.

The South China Sea is a shared home for countries in the region rather than a hunting ground for the countries outside it. The key to peace and stability in the South China Sea lies in regional countries maintaining mutual trust, unity, and cooperation, and retaining the initiative to properly handle differences in their own hands.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)