China protests to Philippines after intrusion in South China Sea

CGTN) 22:31, December 11, 2023

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it has lodged solemn representations with the Philippines over its vessels' intrusion into Chinese territory and expressed strong protestations.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Philippine vessels ignored warnings and collided with China Coast Guard vessels on Sunday after they illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to the Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao.

"Actions of the Philippine side seriously violate China's sovereignty and endanger the safety of Chinese ships and personnel," Mao told reporters. "The Chinese Coast Guard has taken necessary measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with domestic and international laws and the operations were professional, restrained, reasonable and legal."

On Sunday, China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian also held a meeting with Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro to protest Philippines' recent provocations near Ren'ai Jiao and Huangyan Dao.

The ambassador reaffirmed that Ren'ai Jiao and Huangyan Dao are China's inherent territories and China has indisputable sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao (the South China Sea Islands) and their adjacent waters, and has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters.

"China urges the Philippines to stop its maritime infringement and provocative acts, meet China halfway and return to the right track that properly handle maritime issues through dialogue and consultation and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Ambassador Huang.

