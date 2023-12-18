Commentary: Peace in South China Sea demands constructive contributors, not trouble-makers

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The South China Sea is the shared home for the countries in the region. To make it a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation requires constructive contributors, not trouble-makers.

Despite the overall stability in the South China Sea, some countries have constantly made waves and rocked the boat, posing a growing threat to regional peace and stability cherished by China and like-minded countries in the region.

Recently, the Philippines, instigated by the United States, has kept stirring up trouble by infringing on China's sovereignty and making provocative moves in the waters of Huangyan Island and Ren'ai Jiao.

Worse still, the country has also been spreading disinformation to hype up those incidents, groundlessly attacking and smearing China.

China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao (Nansha Islands) and their adjacent waters. That was established in the long course of history and is consistent with international law including the UN Charter.

What Manila has done gravely violates international law and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and seriously infringes on China's territorial sovereignty and legitimate maritime rights and interests.

Furthermore, Washington, out of selfish geopolitical interests, has incited, supported and assisted in Manila's infringement and provocations at the South China Sea, and repeatedly made threats by citing their Mutual Defense Treaty.

As analysts have argued, Washington chooses to turn a blind eye to the fact that maritime disputes between China and the Philippines are bilateral issues, and any third party is not in a position to interfere in them.

U.S. moves blatantly embolden the Philippines, seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and gravely jeopardize regional peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning has said.

Located tens of thousands of kilometers away from the South China Sea, the United States has been fanning disputes, misrepresenting facts, and stoking confrontation in the region, openly defying the wishes of regional countries to maintain regional peace and stability.

Washington, under the guise of the so-called "freedom of navigation," has significantly stepped up its intervention in the South China Sea. Its warship recently illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to Ren'ai Jiao without authorization from the Chinese government.

The United States should bear in mind that China always respects the navigation and overflight rights of all countries in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, but firmly opposes any action that endangers China's sovereignty and security in the name of freedom of navigation and overflight.

The peace and stability in the South China Sea are being safeguarded by all peace-loving countries in the region. In light of the Philippines' repeated provocations and infringement, the Chinese side has lodged solemn representations to the Philippine side.

China has been committed to enhancing communication with the Philippines with sincerity and goodwill to properly handle the tension and has put forward proposals for managing and controlling the situation at Ren'ai Jiao.

Now the ball is in the Philippine court.

