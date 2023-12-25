China's central SOEs record progress on low-carbon development

Xinhua) 08:42, December 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows a view of a former coal mine after ecological restoration in Jungar Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) made new progress on green and low-carbon development in 2022 amid a nationwide push for carbon peaking and neutrality.

In 2022, central SOE's energy consumption per 10,000 yuan (about 1,409 U.S. dollars) of gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 6.09 percent compared with that at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), according to a blue paper on corporate social responsibility performance of central SOEs released recently.

The CO2 emissions per 10,000 yuan of GDP fell 11.5 percent in 2022, compared with that at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), data shows.

Green development is among the nine spheres in which central SOEs saw progress in 2022, as reflected in the blue paper.

The document also outlines achievements made by the central SOEs in the areas of advancing rural revitalization, carrying out emergency rescue and disaster relief, and making contributions to work related to people's livelihoods.

