China has built 117 high-precision greenhouse gas observation stations

Xinhua) 13:20, December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China Meteorological Administration said Friday that it has, so far, established 117 high-precision greenhouse gas observation stations.

To enhance its greenhouse gas observation capabilities, China has launched five satellites that can monitor global atmospheric carbon dioxide since 2016, Zhang Xingying, an administration official, told a press conference.

The administration has established an atmospheric baseline observatory network with one global station and six regional stations.

The administration also released a greenhouse-gas-related communique at Friday's press conference.

According to the communique, the annual average atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration increase in China's land area in 2022 is significantly lower than the yearly average increase from 2013 to 2022.

