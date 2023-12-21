Cambodian PM meets with vice chairman of China's top political advisory body

Xinhua) 13:48, December 21, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met here on Wednesday with Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chairman of the China Foundation for Peace and Development.

During the meeting, Gao said China and Cambodia are staunch friends and a community with a shared future. Practical cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results in various fields since China and Cambodia established diplomatic relations 65 years ago.

He added that China is ready to work with Cambodia to further strengthen exchanges at all levels and in various fields, deepen economic and trade cooperation and boost socioeconomic development for the benefit of the people of both countries.

For his part, Hun Manet said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, Cambodia-China relations have reached the best-ever period in history.

"We hope that both sides can deepen political mutual trust, strengthen friendly cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, and culture, and promote greater achievements in the construction of a community with a shared future between Cambodia and China," he said.

Gao led a delegation to visit Cambodia from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 at the invitation of the Cambodian Senate.

During the visit, Gao also met with Cambodian Acting Head of State and President of the Senate Say Chhum, and attended the launch ceremony of a series of activities for people's livelihood cooperation between China and Cambodia with Tep Ngorn, second vice president of the Senate of Cambodia.

