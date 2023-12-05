Cambodian PM meets with senior Chinese military official

Xinhua) 10:24, December 05, 2023

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet meets with He Weidong, visiting vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with He Weidong, visiting vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, here on Monday.

During the meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Hun Manet said that since the establishment of their diplomatic relations 65 years ago, the ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China has developed constantly, with the two countries now enjoying a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

He reiterated that the new Cambodian government firmly supports the one-China policy, resolutely opposes external forces interfering in China's internal affairs, and will further carry on the bilateral traditional friendship.

Hun Manet also extended his thanks to China for its timely helping hand when Cambodia was faced with difficulties, and to the Chinese military for its strong support for the modernization of the Cambodian army.

He said that in recent years, the relationship between the two militaries has been continuously consolidated and developed, and expressed the hope that the practical cooperation in various fields will continue to be strengthened in the future.

For his part, He Weidong said China and Cambodia have been true ironclad friends.

The senior Chinese military official said the two countries have supported each other in maintaining national stability and promoting prosperity and development, and made joint efforts to defend international fairness and justice, setting an example for building a new type of international relations.

He added that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the two militaries have sustained high-level cooperation in the fields including high-level exchange, mechanism building, joint drills and exercises, and personnel training.

He said China is willing to work with Cambodia to maintain communication at various levels, strengthen overall planning, intensify multilateral collaboration, and continuously consolidate and expand practical cooperation in various fields, making greater contribution in jointly building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

During the visit, He Weidong also met with Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party, and held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha, exchanging views on bilateral relations, military cooperation, and international issues of common interest.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet meets with He Weidong, visiting vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)