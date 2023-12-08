Chinese FM meets Cambodian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:19, December 08, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, who is here for the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, who is here for the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Noting the two countries took the lead in signing the new version of the action plan for building a community with a shared future, Wang said this has played an exemplary role in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

In the face of complex changes in the international and regional situation, China and Cambodia should unswervingly follow the path of unity and win-win cooperation, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Wang said China is ready to work with Cambodia and other countries to crack down on online gambling and transnational crimes, thoroughly eradicate relevant criminal gangs and safeguard social stability in regional countries.

Noting the infrastructure construction between Cambodia and China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has brought tangible benefits to the Cambodian people, Sok Chenda Sophea said the two sides should further strengthen cooperation to successfully refute the attacks and smears against the BRI by some forces outside the region.

