Forum held to promote Beijing-Hong Kong innovation cooperation

Xinhua) 13:45, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A forum bringing together guests from the mainland and Hong Kong to discuss promoting Beijing-Hong Kong cooperation on innovative development was held here on Wednesday.

In a video speech, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that technological innovation has become a key element in high-quality development.

Noting that the new round of scientific and technological revolution is bringing more opportunities, he called on Beijing and Hong Kong to give full play to and promote the complementarity of their respective advantages to jointly create win-win cooperation.

