Chinese vice premier urges greater self-reliance in science, technology

Xinhua) 09:52, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in the field of science and technology.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing an award ceremony held in Beijing by the Hong Kong-based Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation.

Ding highlighted the significance of talent to scientific and technological innovation, calling for efforts to further reform the science and technology management system, improve institutions and mechanisms related to talent development, so as to create a favorable environment for innovation and inspire the creativity of talent to the fullest possible extent.

He also called for all sectors of society to pay increased attention to, participate in and support innovation, and said that more resources should be pooled for sci-tech innovation.

The Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation was founded in 1994 by patriotic Hong Kong financiers Ho Sin Hang, Leung Kau-Kui, Ho Tim and Lee Quo-Wei to honor outstanding Chinese scientists. This year, the awards went to Qi Faren, former chief designer of Shenzhou spaceships, and another 55 sci-tech workers.

