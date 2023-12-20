Home>>
Nicaraguan president says firmly upholds one-China principle
(Xinhua) 14:03, December 20, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Nicaragua firmly abides by the one-China principle, and supports China's grand cause of reunification, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said on Wednesday.
Nicaragua also supports global cooperation initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Ortega said in phone talks with Xi.
