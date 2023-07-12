Senior Chinese diplomat meets with presidential adviser of Nicaragua

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Laureano Ortega Murillo, presidential adviser of Nicaragua, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, welcomed Laureano to China to attend the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, saying that in the process of promoting the Global Development Initiative, China can become Nicaragua's closest partner and play an important role in Nicaragua's development and improvement of people's livelihood.

Since the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nicaragua, cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results. China always views China-Nicaragua relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, regards Nicaragua as a trustworthy partner, will firmly support Nicaragua in defending its independence and national sanctity, and firmly support Nicaragua in independently choosing a development path in line with its national conditions, Wang said.

China is willing to upgrade the strategic level of bilateral relations with Nicaragua, promote the implementation of the free trade agreement, strengthen coordination in the multilateral field, and take a clear-cut stand against all hegemonism and power politics, Wang said.

Laureano said that Nicaragua fully recognized and highly supported a series of major initiatives concerning the future and destiny of mankind, such as the Global Development Initiative.

Nicaragua firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, adheres to the one-China principle, and firmly opposes the containment of China by a few countries. Nicaragua will always stand with China, he added.

