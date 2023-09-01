China-Nicaragua FTA most important achievement since resumption of diplomatic ties: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China and Nicaragua officially signed a free trade agreement on Thursday, which is the most important achievement in the bilateral practical cooperation since the resumption of diplomatic relations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that the milestone agreement will further stimulate the potential of investment and trade cooperation and open up broader prospects for practical cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides have efficiently completed the negotiations on the free trade agreement within one year since the launch in July 2022, fully demonstrating the high-level mutual trust between the two countries and a shared readiness to step up practical cooperation, Wang said.

"Since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations, we have witnessed leapfrog development in bilateral relations, deepening political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation. The dividends of resuming diplomatic relations continue to be felt. These have fully proved that the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nicaragua is in line with the trend of history and the times, and serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples," he said.

Wang added that China is ready to work with Nicaragua to promote bilateral relations to a new height and bring more benefits to the peoples.

