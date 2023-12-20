Home>>
Nicaraguan president says China's achievements bring hope to world
(Xinhua) 13:45, December 20, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's remarkable achievements in development have contributed to world peace and brought hope to the world, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said on Wednesday.
China has made significant contributions to sharing development achievements with people in developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and improving their well-being, Ortega said in phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
