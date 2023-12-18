China's rapid development impresses Russian expat

People's Daily Online) 14:24, December 18, 2023

Natalie Egoshina, originally from Russia, has lived in China for over 10 years. She has become accustomed to Beijing's fast-paced life and enjoys it. "Growth" is the word she uses to describe China. "It is really impressive to see how much has changed in just a short period of 10 years," she said. Looking ahead, she hopes to continue living in China and start a family here.

