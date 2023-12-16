China, Russia hold meeting on regional development cooperation

Xinhua) 09:58, December 16, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-hosts the chairpersons' meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Friday co-hosted the chairpersons' meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia "Northeast-Far East" cooperation has achieved fruitful results.

He said that China is willing to work with Russia to follow through on the important common understanding reached between the two heads of state, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, upgrade connectivity, expand trade and investment, develop tourism cooperation, promote the high-quality development of China-Russia "Northeast-Far East" cooperation, and continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Trutnev said that the Russian side is full of confidence in the prospects of Russia-China "Far East-Northeast" cooperation and is willing to make joint efforts with China to promote cooperation in various fields to achieve more substantial results.

