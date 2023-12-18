Paramilitary trooper killed, another wounded in gunfight in India's Chhattisgarh

Xinhua) 13:30, December 18, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A paramilitary trooper belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and another wounded Sunday in a gunfight with Naxals in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The gunfight broke out in Jagargunda police station area of Sukma district, about 431 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

"Today CRPF launched a search operation from Bedre camp towards Ursangal village in Jagargunda police station area to trace Naxals. While the operation was underway an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, during which a sub-inspector of CRPF was killed and a constable accompanying him wounded," a police official said.

Authorities have rushed additional contingents to the spot to take on Naxals.

Reports said four suspects have been rounded up in the area.

On Wednesday a policeman was killed and another wounded in a Naxal attack in Narayanpur district of the state.

Naxal rebels are active in central and eastern parts of India.

