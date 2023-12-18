Road mishaps claim 11 lives in India

Xinhua) 11:19, December 18, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Eleven people died in two separate road mishaps in India, government officials said.

In the first accident, five persons, including two women and two children, died in the country's southern state of Kerala. All the deceased belonged to the same family.

The second road mishap occurred in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra, during the early hours of Saturday, claiming six lives, a local government official said.

A truck running in high speed rammed into a car carrying seven persons in the Nagpur district of the state. While two persons died instantly, two others died on the way to the hospital, and the rest two died during treatment at the hospital.

One person who received grievous injuries was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be serious. The victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, said the official.

