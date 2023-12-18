India's Congress party leader blames unemployment, price rise for security breach in parliament

Xinhua) 10:32, December 18, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- India's main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday blamed unemployment and rising prices for a recent major security breach in parliament.

"There has been a security breach in parliament. But why did it happen? The biggest issue in the country is unemployment, which is rampant all over the country. The country's youth are not getting employment due to Modi's policies," Gandhi told reporters. "The reason behind the breach is unemployment and price rise."

On Wednesday, two young men carrying smoke canisters emitting yellow smoke jumped from the visitors' gallery, running into the lower house of the parliament while the proceedings were going on.

Around the same time, two others, a man and a woman, were detained outside parliament by police, also with colored smoke canisters that exploded and emitted columns of yellow smoke.

The fifth person who allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media has also been arrested.

The issue has disrupted proceedings in both houses of the parliament.

Opposition lawmakers have been demanding a statement from federal Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on the issue in the parliament.

