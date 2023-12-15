Indian parliament suspends 14 lawmakers over unruly conduct

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- As many as 14 lawmakers were suspended on Thursday from the Indian parliament over their "unruly conduct" during the House proceedings.

All 14 lawmakers belonged to opposition political parties.

While 13 lawmakers were suspended from the lower house "Lok Sabha", one was suspended from the upper house "Rajya Sabha".

Nine suspended lawmakers belonged to the main opposition party the Indian National Congress (INC), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The lone member suspended from the Rajya Sabha belonged to the opposition party the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).

The lawmakers were protesting inside the parliament, leading to frequent adjournments, over Wednesday's security breach of the legislature where two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha and released colored smoke while raising slogans against the government.

The youths were later arrested by the security personnel.

Simultaneously, two other youths, including a woman, carried out similar protests outside the parliament and were also arrested.

All the four appeared before a local court in Delhi on Thursday, which sent them to seven-day police custody.

