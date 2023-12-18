Modi says Indian parliament security breach "very serious"

Xinhua) 13:27, December 18, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the security breach incident at the lower house of the Indian parliament (locally called Lok Sabha) was "very serious."

Modi said there was "no need to debate" the issue; instead, a "detailed investigation" should be carried out to find the people behind it.

On Wednesday, two young men jumped into Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off canisters of colored smoke while the proceedings were going on.

Around the same time, two others -- a man and a woman -- were detained outside parliament by the police, also with colored smoke canisters that exploded and emitted columns of yellow smoke.

Apart from the four, police have arrested two more people in connection with the case so far. They have reportedly told investigators that their objective was to draw attention to Manipur violence, unemployment and farmers' problems.

The opposition lawmakers have been demanding a statement from federal Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach inside the parliament.

The issue disrupted proceedings in both houses of the parliament.

Thirteen members of the lower house and one from the upper house (locally called Rajya Sabha) were suspended after the opposition demanded a statement by the home minister.

On Saturday, the speaker of the lower house of Lok Sabha said that a high-level inquiry committee had been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the security breach.

