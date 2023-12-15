China, Vietnam able to jointly handle maritime issues for regional peace, stability: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam agreed that maritime issues are only part of China-Vietnam ties, and it is believed that the two sides can properly handle them in the spirit of mutual trust and mutual respect, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

The two sides also stressed the need of striving to promote joint maritime developments and jointly safeguarding peace and stability in the region, Wang added.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while elaborating to reporters on general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Vietnam.

