Rwanda gears up for presidential, lower chamber elections next year

(新华网) 20:44, December 13, 2023

KIGALI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming presidential and lower chamber of deputies elections in Rwanda have been officially scheduled for July 15, 2024.

This directive was issued through Presidential Order No. 077/01, dated Dec. 11, 2023, outlining the procedural details and timelines for the crucial electoral process.

Rwandans living outside the country will cast their votes a day earlier, on July 14, 2024, ensuring that citizens across borders have the opportunity to participate in shaping the nation's leadership.

Charles Munyaneza, executive secretary of the National Electoral Commission, told the national broadcaster, Rwanda Television, on Tuesday night during a news program that according to this order, it is expected that the campaign will be conducted between June 22, 2024, and July 13, 2024, depending on the voting categories. The law prescribes that the period of campaigning should not be less than 20 days.

"Here we have planned a period of up to 22 days, which corresponds to the period of the candidates for the position of the president of the republic or different categories of candidates vying for different positions," he added.

As the country anticipates these upcoming elections, the prescribed timelines and regulations outlined in Presidential Order No. 077/01 serve as a guiding framework for candidates, voters, and electoral stakeholders.

