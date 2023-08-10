Jordan, Rwanda ink deal to waive visa requirements on regular passports

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta attend a joint press conference in Amman, Jordan, on Aug. 9, 2023. Jordan and Rwanda on Wednesday signed an agreement exempting ordinary passport holders in both countries from visa requirements, the state-run Petra news agency reported. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Jordan and Rwanda on Wednesday signed an agreement exempting ordinary passport holders in both countries from visa requirements, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The agreement was signed in the Jordanian capital Amman during the second round of strategic dialogue between the two countries, according to the report.

The agreement was signed by Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta. Additionally, they signed two memorandums of understanding on the training of diplomats as well as population and urban development.

Biruta said the new agreements, together with the one signed in February on visa exemptions for diplomats, would facilitate communication and boost tourism, trade and investment between the two countries.

Biruta also announced his country's decision to establish a diplomatic mission in Amman, underlining Rwanda's commitment to expanding cooperation with Jordan in various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest and strengthening anti-terrorism cooperation in line with the Aqaba Process initiative, which was launched in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Safadi underlined the importance of an upcoming meeting in Rwanda under the Aqaba Process initiative to discuss anti-terrorism issues in Africa.

Also on Wednesday, King Abdullah II met Biruta and they discussed means of expanding cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade, tourism, investment, agriculture, and defense, according to a statement by Jordan's royal court.

