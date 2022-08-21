Rwanda eyes more Chinese investors in green projects: official

KIGALI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Rwanda is looking forward to attracting more Chinese investments in green projects to support the country's efforts to achieve a green economy, said an official with Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

Faustin Munyazikwiye, deputy director general of REMA, said that Rwanda hopes to build a partnership with China to promote environmental conservation and sustainability during a press conference held Friday in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on gorilla naming ceremony aiming to boost efforts for conservation and sustainability.

"We are preserving our nature and environment using environmentally friendly technology. We are looking forward to more investments in green projects from China because China is more advanced in some of the environmentally friendly technologies," said Munyazikwiye.

He explained that Rwanda and China can work together to share best practices in environmentally friendly technologies in order to ensure the reduction of carbon emissions and natural disasters as a result of climate change.

"We have seen various investors from China coming to invest here in our country. We are appealing to those who are coming here to invest in our country to make sure they invest in the green projects which will contribute to environmental sustainability," said Munyazikwiye.

He pointed out that there is a Chinese company investing in the bamboo plantation in Rwanda which has played a significant role in conserving nature and protecting the environment.

Munyazikwiye said that the company entered into a concession agreement with the government of Rwanda through Rwanda Development Board (RDB) to plant more bamboo of different varieties and the company will also help to harvest all the bamboo that has been planted along rivers in Rwanda.

The Chinese company will make use of the harvested bamboo to produce furniture and other products, said the official, noting that investing in green projects is one of the key areas that will contribute to environmental sustainability and generate green jobs in the country.

"Although we are not facing similar climate hazards, the challenges of environment and climate are almost similar worldwide that is why we need to partner with China to promote a green economy through environmental conservation and protection," said Munyazikwiye.

He added that Rwanda and China are parties to various international environmental conventions which govern the environment and climate change at the global level.

