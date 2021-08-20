Rwanda receives Chinese-donated vaccines to boost fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:50, August 20, 2021

A worker unloads the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at the Kigali International Airport in Kigali, Rwanda, on Aug. 19, 2021. Rwanda on Thursday received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine along with syringes donated by the Chinese government as the country is stepping up efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

KIGALI, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Rwanda on Thursday received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine along with syringes donated by the Chinese government as the country is stepping up efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday along with Rao Hongwei, Chinese ambassador to Rwanda at the Kigali International Airport, Rwandan Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije said that the vaccine will help vaccinate more Rwandans in a short period of time.

"This is a sign of international solidarity, and we appreciate that China is supporting the government of Rwanda to get these vaccines," said Ngamije.

He said that from the first day, China has been supporting the government of Rwanda in different areas towards fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

"Today, we have received vaccines from China in addition to Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) we got from China. It is a symbol of strong collaboration between both governments," said Ngamije.

He said that the vaccine will be rolled out to eight districts in Rwanda that are among the leading hotspots of new COVID-19 infections.

The donation is a valuable contribution to Rwanda's ongoing vaccination drive, targeting the most vulnerable across the country, according to Ngamije.

Speaking to reporters, Rao Hongwei said that the donation came at a critical time when Rwanda wants more vaccines to immunize a great number of people in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The donation from China is a sign of existing warm and cordial relations between China and Rwanda," said Rao.

China has been supporting Rwanda's anti-coronavirus efforts since its first case was confirmed in March last year.

Rwanda launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 5, starting with people from risk groups, including health personnel, frontline workers, and those older than 65 years or with underlying health conditions.

Rwanda targets to vaccinate 30 percent of the population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by the end of 2022. The Central African country has so far administered about one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)