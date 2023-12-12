China's water conservancy investment up in January-November

Xinhua) 13:25, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in water conservancy facilities rose 8.5 percent year on year to 1.09 trillion yuan (about 153.14 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figure exceeded the total amount recorded in the whole of 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources.

Water conservancy projects have played a key role in stabilizing employment, creating a total of 2.57 million jobs nationwide during the period, up 9.1 percent year on year.

Higher investment in water conservancy projects has played an important role in ensuring water supply safety and food security, and it also boosted domestic demand and promoted economic recovery, the ministry said.

