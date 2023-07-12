China's investment in water conservancy infrastructure up 18 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China has seen expanding investment in water conservancy infrastructure in the first half (H1) of this year as the country steps up construction efforts in the sector.

From January to June, the country's investment in water conservancy projects totaled 525.4 billion yuan (about 73.2 billion U.S. dollars), up 18.1 percent year on year, Vice Minister of Water Resources Wang Daoxi said on Wednesday.

A total of 17,600 new water conservancy projects, including 24 major ones, commenced nationwide during the period, Wang told a press conference.

Water conservancy projects in H1 created over 1.38 million jobs, Wang added.

China's rivers have entered the main flood season, and the Ministry of Water Resources will continue to strengthen the organization and promotion of water conservancy infrastructure construction on the basis of sound flood control, according to Wang.

