China passes new law on barrier-free living environment
(Xinhua) 16:14, June 28, 2023
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers voted on Wednesday to pass a new law on building a barrier-free living environment, which will take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.
The law, consisting of eight chapters, was approved at the three-day session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress that ended on Wednesday.
