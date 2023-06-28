China passes new law on barrier-free living environment

Xinhua) 16:14, June 28, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers voted on Wednesday to pass a new law on building a barrier-free living environment, which will take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

The law, consisting of eight chapters, was approved at the three-day session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress that ended on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)