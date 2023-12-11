China lodges stern representations to the Philippines over its infringement, provocation in South China Sea

Xinhua) 21:41, December 11, 2023

MANILA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian Monday met with Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and lodged stern representations and strong protests to the Philippine side over its recent infringement and provocation in waters near Huangyan Island and Ren'ai Reef.

Huang stressed that Huangyan Island and Ren'ai Reef have always been China's territories, and that China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea Islands and the adjacent waters as well as sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters.

China urges the Philippines to stop its maritime infringement and provocative acts, act in concert with the Chinese side, return to the right track of properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, Huang said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)