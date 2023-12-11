Home>>
Trending in China | 'Stove-boiled' tea steeped in new interest
(People's Daily App) 15:15, December 11, 2023
Young Chinese are reviving a winter tradition - boiling tea over a stove and sharing refreshments with friends. While the tea warms up the body, the tradition also soothes the soul with a bit of calm and relaxation.
(Compiled by Li Yingying. Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Fujian's aromatic ambassador to the world
- Russian businessman's tea journey to China
- Tea tradition brew dialogues between lawmakers, locals
- Dark tea industry thrives in county of C China's Hunan
- New-style tea beverages brew new consumption trend
- Liubao tea industry thriving in Wuzhou, S China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.