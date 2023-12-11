Trending in China | 'Stove-boiled' tea steeped in new interest

(People's Daily App) 15:15, December 11, 2023

Young Chinese are reviving a winter tradition - boiling tea over a stove and sharing refreshments with friends. While the tea warms up the body, the tradition also soothes the soul with a bit of calm and relaxation.

(Compiled by Li Yingying. Video source: Kuaishou)

