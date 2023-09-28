Home>>
Trending in China | Fujian's aromatic ambassador to the world
(People's Daily App) 16:09, September 28, 2023
Native to Wuyi Mountain, East China's Fujian Province, Dahongpao tea, a type of oolong tea, is renowned both at home and abroad for its unique aroma. It served as a tribute to ancient royalty and is currently used diplomatically as a national gift.
