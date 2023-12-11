China's vehicle sales rise 27.4 pct in November

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's vehicle sales rose 27.4 percent year on year and 4.1 percent month on month in November, reaching 2.97 million units, latest data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.

The nation's vehicle output in the same month hit 3.09 million units, up 29.4 percent year on year and 7 percent compared to the previous month, the data showed.

In a report, the association said that the vehicle market's performance exceeded expectations in November when monthly vehicle output hit a record high while sales reached almost 3 million units.

