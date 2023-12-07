19th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition opens

Xinhua) 09:43, December 07, 2023

People watch the interior structure of a car during an automobile exposition at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The 19th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition opened here on Wednesday, which gathers products from more than 80 automobile-related brands in an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

