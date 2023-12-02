Smart vehicle section during CISCE attracts many visitors

Xinhua) 13:35, December 02, 2023

Visitors look at a power battery swap system for new energy vehicles at the booth of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. at the smart vehicle section of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors look at a motor drive system at the booth of Chinese automaker Geely at the smart vehicle section of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor looks at sodium-ion battery products at the booth of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. at the smart vehicle section of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

People visit the smart vehicle section of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors look at a battery charging robot for new energy vehicles at the smart vehicle section of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISIE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Visitors look at a smart fork-lift in operation at the smart vehicle section of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISIE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle at the booth of Chinese automaker Geely at the smart vehicle section of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

People visit the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors look at a smart aircraft at the booth of Chinese electric vehicle startup Xpeng in the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISIE) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)