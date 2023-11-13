Home>>
China's auto exports up 44.2 pct in October
(Xinhua) 16:25, November 13, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile exports logged steady growth in October, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.
The country shipped 488,000 vehicles overseas last month, up 44.2 percent year on year, according to the association.
In breakdown, the exports of passenger vehicles stood at 421,000 units in October, soaring 50.5 percent from the same period last year.
China's exports of commercial vehicles rose 14.5 percent year on year to 67,000 units during the same period.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.