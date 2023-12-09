Gu Ailing wins Freeski Halfpipe World Cup gold at Genting Snow Park

Xinhua) 15:59, December 09, 2023

CHONGLI, China, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing 2022 Olympic champion Gu Ailing, also known as Eileen Gu, won the FIS Women's Freeski Halfpipe World Cup held at Genting Snow Park here on Saturday.

Gu scored over 90 points in all three runs of Saturday's finals. She achieved the game's highest 94.25 in her second attempt, significantly surpassing the eventual silver medalist, American skier Hanna Faulhaber, whose best score was 82.25.

The bronze medal went to Canada's Amy Fraser who scored 79.25 points.

"It feels great. In the second and third runs, I chose to try some actions that I haven't successfully done in trainings. I'm so happy to see so many friends to come to support me," said Gu Ailing.

China's female skiers Li Fanghui and Zhang Kexin also reached the finals. However, Zhang sustained an injury during the pre-competition training and Li only finished seventh.

On the men's side, Alex Ferreira of the United States claimed victory with 91.00 points.

Following closely behind was New Zealand's rising star, Luke Harrold. The 15-year-old achieved 89.25 in Saturday's finals.

The bronze medal was taken by American Hunter Hess, who fell short by just 0.5 points behind the second position.

