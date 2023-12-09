Over 93,000 5G base stations built up in China's Shanxi

A screen displays the images delivered by a robot patrolling the main slope at Malan coal mine of Shanxi Coking Coal Xishan Coal Electricity Group Co., Ltd. in Gujiao City, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xuetao)

TAIYUAN, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 93,000 5G base stations have been built up in Shanxi, a major coal-producing province in north China, said the provincial industry and information technology department on Friday.

Areas at or above the township level across the province have all realized 5G coverage. By the end of November, every 10,000 Shanxi residents shared about 26.7 5G base stations, according to the department.

Notably, Shanxi has also successfully developed China's first set of specialized 5G base stations for underground coal mines and built the country's first underground 5G test network for coal mines amid its unremitting efforts to build intelligent mines.

China has sped up its efforts to develop 5G technologies and networks. By 2025, China aims to achieve 5G network coverage in all cities and towns, as well as most villages, according to a development plan on digital infrastructure issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

