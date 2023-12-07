World 5G Convention kicks off in Zhengzhou, C China's Henan
A visitor takes photo at the World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
People visit the World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
People visit the World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
People visit the World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
A child interacts with a robot at the World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
A visitor looks at a self-driving bus at the World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
People visit the World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2023. The World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
