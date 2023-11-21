Chinese vice premier stresses development of 5G-powered industrial internet

Xinhua) 10:30, November 21, 2023

WUHAN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Monday called for efforts to expedite the development of the 5G-powered industrial internet.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

He said that the efforts are aimed at promoting new industrialization and the country's building of a modern industrial system.

While stepping up the deep integration of the digital economy and real economy, the country should speed up industrial transformation and upgrades with digital, internet and intelligent technologies, the vice premier said.

Work should be done to improve internet infrastructure, accelerate the application of internet technologies and strengthen internet security, he said.

Upon his arrival in Hubei on Sunday, Zhang also inspected local work on precautions against fire-related accidents, urging firefighting personnel to sharpen their emergency rescue skills and stay alert to risks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)