China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference kicks off in Wuhan
An exhibitor introduces exhibits to a visitor during an innovation achievements exhibition on the sidelines of the 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
WUHAN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference kicked off on Monday in central China's Wuhan.
Two thematic sessions and nearly 20 related meetings are scheduled during the event. There is also an exhibition on "5G + industrial internet" innovation achievements.
People visit an innovation achievements exhibition during the 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
