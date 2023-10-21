China improves 5G infrastructure to upgrade industries

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China had built 3.19 million 5G base stations by the end of September in its push to propel the digital and intelligent transformation of the real economy, showed official data Friday.

Each 10,000 Chinese people had 22.6 5G stations by last month, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a press conference.

The country has also made active contributions to formulating 5G global standards. By the end of last month, it was in possession of 42 percent of the world's standard essential patents declared for 5G technology.

Developing telecommunications infrastructure like 5G base stations has facilitated production and enriched lives across China, according to the ministry.

BOOSTS PRODUCTION

The third year into a three-year nationwide program to promote the application of 5G, the technology is now integrated into around 70 percent of China's economic sectors, the ministry said.

5G in mining, power supply, and other industrial sectors has helped firms enhance efficiency and cut costs, said Zhao. Enabled by 5G, ultra-high-definition videos, augmented reality, and virtual reality facilitate production.

The ministry said 5G has powered over 7,000 industrial internet projects nationwide.

Digital technologies like the industrial internet have profoundly revolutionized the ways of production of traditional industries, said Zhao. About 85 percent of companies said their efficiency improved markedly, he said, citing a survey.

The ministry vowed to foster the personal and industrial uses of 5G and vigorously promote the innovative development of the 5G-powered industrial internet.

GALVANIZES LIVES

Digital technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things have made public services more accessible, according to the ministry.

The country has launched 109 5G-assisted intelligent education pilot programs, which have given rise to remote education, said Zhao.

In terms of medical services, patients can now consult doctors online and receive treatment with the help of smart medical equipment, he said.

The ministry said ultra high-definition video transmission and holographic interaction powered by 5G are widely applied in livestreaming sports games and other entertainment.

During the 19th Asian Games, held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, a 5G-Advanced network with enhanced 5G features was set up to offer spectators a naked-eye 3D experience in watching the games.

The ministry said it will issue action plans on the age-friendly development of 5G, AI, and big data to grant the elderly equal access to digital lives.

